Politics Sparks Over Dr Manmohan Singh Funeral

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 28, 2024, 07:34 PM IST

Former Prime Minister of the country Manmohan Singh merged into the five elements a short while ago... The whole country bid him a tearful farewell. But the debate that has started before and after his final farewell is no less surprising... because Congress wanted that Manmohan Singh's last rites should be performed at the same place. Where a place should be given to build a memorial.. although the government had already made it clear that a memorial will be built in the name of Manmohan Singh. And the place will also be announced soon.