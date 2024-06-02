Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2754231
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Politics Sparks Over Exit Poll Of Lok Sabha Election 2024

|Updated: Jun 02, 2024, 10:54 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Exit Poll: NDA is getting a big victory in the exit poll of Lok Sabha elections. In the exit poll, BJP is getting a huge victory in UP. At the same time, the reaction of the Congress spokesperson has come to the fore. As soon as the 7 phases of voting are over, the fate of all the candidates of the Lok Sabha elections has been captured in the EVM. The results of this election will be announced on June 4, but before that know the Maha Exit Poll of 542 seats on ZEE NEWS. Understand before the results whether this time NDA led by PM Modi will win or the government will be formed by the I.N.D.I.A alliance. Watch the Exit Poll LIVE of the 2024 election results

All Videos

Offline Registration for Chardham pilgrims begins again
Play Icon02:01
Offline Registration for Chardham pilgrims begins again
दक्षिण-पश्चिम मानसून आज कर्नाटक में दस्तक दे सकता है
Play Icon00:48
दक्षिण-पश्चिम मानसून आज कर्नाटक में दस्तक दे सकता है
Watch Top 100 News of Day
Play Icon09:59
Watch Top 100 News of Day
Complete analysis of exit polls of Lok Sabha elections
Play Icon15:36
Complete analysis of exit polls of Lok Sabha elections
Chanakya Lok Sabha election exit poll predicts 400 seats for National Democratic Alliance (NDA)
Play Icon43:48
Chanakya Lok Sabha election exit poll predicts 400 seats for National Democratic Alliance (NDA)

Trending Videos

Offline Registration for Chardham pilgrims begins again
play icon2:1
Offline Registration for Chardham pilgrims begins again
दक्षिण-पश्चिम मानसून आज कर्नाटक में दस्तक दे सकता है
play icon0:48
दक्षिण-पश्चिम मानसून आज कर्नाटक में दस्तक दे सकता है
Watch Top 100 News of Day
play icon9:59
Watch Top 100 News of Day
Complete analysis of exit polls of Lok Sabha elections
play icon15:36
Complete analysis of exit polls of Lok Sabha elections
Chanakya Lok Sabha election exit poll predicts 400 seats for National Democratic Alliance (NDA)
play icon43:48
Chanakya Lok Sabha election exit poll predicts 400 seats for National Democratic Alliance (NDA)