Politics Sparks Over Exit Poll Of Lok Sabha Election 2024

| Updated: Jun 02, 2024, 10:54 AM IST

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Exit Poll: NDA is getting a big victory in the exit poll of Lok Sabha elections. In the exit poll, BJP is getting a huge victory in UP. At the same time, the reaction of the Congress spokesperson has come to the fore. As soon as the 7 phases of voting are over, the fate of all the candidates of the Lok Sabha elections has been captured in the EVM. The results of this election will be announced on June 4, but before that know the Maha Exit Poll of 542 seats on ZEE NEWS. Understand before the results whether this time NDA led by PM Modi will win or the government will be formed by the I.N.D.I.A alliance. Watch the Exit Poll LIVE of the 2024 election results