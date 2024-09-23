videoDetails

Politics Sparks Over Tirupati Laddu Controversy

| Updated: Sep 23, 2024, 01:28 PM IST

Politics has intensified over adulterated Prasad of Tirupati. Today Vishwa Hindu Parishad has called a Mahapanchayat on adulterated Prasad. In the meeting of the Margdarshak Mandal, along with the proposal regarding Prasad, there will be a demand to free Hindu temples from the control of the government. On the other hand, the politics of Andhra Pradesh is also heated over adulterated Prasad. Chandrababu Naidu is saying that the previous Jagan government played with the sentiments of the people. But God has made it clear to me. Whereas Jagan Mohan Reddy wrote a letter to PM calling Naidu a habitual liar.