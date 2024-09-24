videoDetails

Politics Sparks over Zakir Naik

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 24, 2024, 03:06 PM IST

Fugitive Zakir Naik from India is now going to be a state guest of Pakistan. Zakir Naik, who has been living in Malaysia for years, is wanted in many cases in India. Now Pakistan is rolling out the red carpet for this fugitive. Zakir Naik is being invited to Pakistan as a state guest where he will go to different cities and hold public meetings. In these public meetings, he will not talk about anything knowledgeable but will give poisonous speeches and provoke people. The big question is what message does Pakistan want to give by inviting such controversial, fundamentalist and friends of terrorists as state guests and when will Pakistan improve from its actions.