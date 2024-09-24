Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2797809https://zeenews.india.com/video/news/politics-sparks-over-zakir-naik-2797809.html
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Politics Sparks over Zakir Naik

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 24, 2024, 03:06 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Fugitive Zakir Naik from India is now going to be a state guest of Pakistan. Zakir Naik, who has been living in Malaysia for years, is wanted in many cases in India. Now Pakistan is rolling out the red carpet for this fugitive. Zakir Naik is being invited to Pakistan as a state guest where he will go to different cities and hold public meetings. In these public meetings, he will not talk about anything knowledgeable but will give poisonous speeches and provoke people. The big question is what message does Pakistan want to give by inviting such controversial, fundamentalist and friends of terrorists as state guests and when will Pakistan improve from its actions.

All Videos

Uproar over waving Palestine flag in MP
Play Icon01:23
Uproar over waving Palestine flag in MP
Karnatak CM Siddharamaiah gets big blow from High Court
Play Icon03:29
Karnatak CM Siddharamaiah gets big blow from High Court
To The Point: Politics sparks over Encounter
Play Icon43:49
To The Point: Politics sparks over Encounter
Major action taken against cow smugglers in Pratapgarh
Play Icon01:21
Major action taken against cow smugglers in Pratapgarh
Another Bulldozer Action in Uttar Pradesh's Chandauli
Play Icon01:10
Another Bulldozer Action in Uttar Pradesh's Chandauli

Trending Videos

Uproar over waving Palestine flag in MP
play icon1:23
Uproar over waving Palestine flag in MP
Karnatak CM Siddharamaiah gets big blow from High Court
play icon3:29
Karnatak CM Siddharamaiah gets big blow from High Court
To The Point: Politics sparks over Encounter
play icon43:49
To The Point: Politics sparks over Encounter
Major action taken against cow smugglers in Pratapgarh
play icon1:21
Major action taken against cow smugglers in Pratapgarh
Another Bulldozer Action in Uttar Pradesh's Chandauli
play icon1:10
Another Bulldozer Action in Uttar Pradesh's Chandauli