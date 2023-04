videoDetails

Poonch terrorist attack: BSF increases alert on border

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 21, 2023, 11:20 PM IST

There has been a terrorist attack on an army vehicle in Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir. In this terrorist attack, 5 soldiers of India have attained Veergati. PAFF has taken the responsibility of this attack. After this attack, BSF has increased the alert on the border. NIA has been sent to the spot to investigate the attack. Watch today's debate on this big issue in Kasam Samvidhan Ki.