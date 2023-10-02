trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2670112
Positive initiative of Thaaragai Arathana of Tamil Nadu

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 02, 2023, 11:28 PM IST
Today's unique story is of 9 year old Tharagai. Positive initiative of Tharagai of Tamil Nadu, till now 30 kg of plastic waste has been removed from the sea.
