Positive news from Lucknow!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 22, 2023, 08:30 AM IST
In Lucknow, a person threw a newborn into the river. 4 innocent children together took the newborn out of the Gomti river. Whose Governor Anandiben Patel gave him the award.
