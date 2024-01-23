trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2713193
Post Tricep Surgery, Saif Ali Khan Gets Discharge From Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital

|Updated: Jan 23, 2024, 10:15 PM IST
Saif Ali Khan has been discharged from the hospital following a tricep surgery to address an old injury sustained during the filming of an action sequence for his latest movie. The actor had been admitted to Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital for the medical procedure. After the surgery, Saif Ali Khan was papped outside the hospital, sitting in his car on January 23. The actor can be seen waving and smiling towards the shutterbugs, providing a reassuring glimpse that he is now in good health.

