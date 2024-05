videoDetails

Prajawal Revanna Arrested from Bengaluru Airport

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 31, 2024, 07:58 AM IST

Prajwal Revanna arrested on charges of sexual exploitation. As soon as he returned to India, SIT took major action and arrested Prajwal Revanna from Bengaluru Airport. Prajwal Revanna has returned after 38 days. Prajwal Revanna will be presented in the court in the Karnataka Obscene video case.