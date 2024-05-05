Advertisement
Prajawal Revanna Video Case Update: MP Prajwal Revanna can return to India

|Updated: May 05, 2024, 02:36 PM IST
Prajawal Revanna Video Case Update: Big news is coming on Karnataka sex scandal. MP Prajwal Revanna can return to India today. An alert has been issued at Bengaluru Airport.

