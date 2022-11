Preparations in full swing ahead of PM Modi’s visit in Andhra Pradesh

| Updated: Nov 09, 2022, 04:00 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a two-day visit to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana starting from November 11. Preparations are in full swing in Visakhapatnam ahead of PM Modi’s visit. The Prime Minister will launch a series of developmental projects in Andhra Pradesh. He will also address the public meeting in Visakhapatnam on November 12.