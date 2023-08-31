trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2656055
Preparations in full swing for G20 in Delhi, helicopter landing on hotel terrace

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 31, 2023, 05:38 PM IST
Delhi G20 Summit 2023: To ensure the safe and peaceful conduct of major G20 events, the Delhi government has announced a three-day lockdown in Delhi. Presidents of more than 20 countries including US President Joe Biden, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia will be present in this summit.
