President Droupadi Murmu Tributes Sardar Patel's Jayanti

|Updated: Oct 31, 2023, 07:50 AM IST
President Droupadi Murmu Tributes Sardar Patel: Today is the birth anniversary of Iron Man Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. PM Modi is in Kevadiya, Gujarat on this occasion. Meanwhile, President Draupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Home Minister Amit Shah have also paid floral tributes.
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin which mistake should be avoided while reading Hanuman Chalisa?
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin which mistake should be avoided while reading Hanuman Chalisa?
PM Modi in Gujarat on Occasion of 'Sardar' Patel's birth anniversary
PM Modi in Gujarat on Occasion of 'Sardar' Patel's birth anniversary
Top News Today: 100 big news today
Top News Today: 100 big news today
Maratha Reservation News: NCP office has been set on fire
Maratha Reservation News: NCP office has been set on fire
Baat Pate Ki: Why did the fear of ED raids torment Digvijay Singh?
Baat Pate Ki: Why did the fear of ED raids torment Digvijay Singh?

