Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2771018
NewsVideos
videoDetails

President Murmu changes Governors of 9 states

|Updated: Jul 28, 2024, 11:26 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
New governors have been appointed in 9 states of the country. Santosh Gangwar, who was a Union Minister, has been appointed as the Governor of Jharkhand. Jharkhand Governor C P Radhakrishnan has been appointed as the Governor of Maharashtra. Om Prakash Mathur has been appointed as the Governor of Sikkim. Jishnu Devvarma has been appointed as the Governor of Telangana. Raman Deka has been appointed as the Governor of Chhattisgarh. Haribhau Kisanrao Bagde, who was the Speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, has been appointed as the Governor of Rajasthan. CH Vijayshankar has been appointed as the Governor of Meghalaya. Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria has been appointed as the Governor of Punjab.

All Videos

Maneka Gandhi challenges Samajwadi MP's Ram Bhuwal Nishad election from Sultanpur in High Court
Play Icon00:47
Maneka Gandhi challenges Samajwadi MP's Ram Bhuwal Nishad election from Sultanpur in High Court
PM Narendra Modi holds meeting with chief ministers
Play Icon08:09
PM Narendra Modi holds meeting with chief ministers
Watch Top 100 News of the Day, 28 July 2024
Play Icon11:57
Watch Top 100 News of the Day, 28 July 2024
Breaking News: 3 Students Dead After Flooding In Delhi Coaching Centre
Play Icon02:28
Breaking News: 3 Students Dead After Flooding In Delhi Coaching Centre
Daily Rashifal: Watch today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Play Icon05:40
Daily Rashifal: Watch today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin

Trending Videos

Maneka Gandhi challenges Samajwadi MP's Ram Bhuwal Nishad election from Sultanpur in High Court
play icon0:47
Maneka Gandhi challenges Samajwadi MP's Ram Bhuwal Nishad election from Sultanpur in High Court
PM Narendra Modi holds meeting with chief ministers
play icon8:9
PM Narendra Modi holds meeting with chief ministers
Watch Top 100 News of the Day, 28 July 2024
play icon11:57
Watch Top 100 News of the Day, 28 July 2024
Breaking News: 3 Students Dead After Flooding In Delhi Coaching Centre
play icon2:28
Breaking News: 3 Students Dead After Flooding In Delhi Coaching Centre
Daily Rashifal: Watch today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
play icon5:40
Daily Rashifal: Watch today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin