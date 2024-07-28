videoDetails

President Murmu changes Governors of 9 states

| Updated: Jul 28, 2024, 11:26 AM IST

New governors have been appointed in 9 states of the country. Santosh Gangwar, who was a Union Minister, has been appointed as the Governor of Jharkhand. Jharkhand Governor C P Radhakrishnan has been appointed as the Governor of Maharashtra. Om Prakash Mathur has been appointed as the Governor of Sikkim. Jishnu Devvarma has been appointed as the Governor of Telangana. Raman Deka has been appointed as the Governor of Chhattisgarh. Haribhau Kisanrao Bagde, who was the Speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, has been appointed as the Governor of Rajasthan. CH Vijayshankar has been appointed as the Governor of Meghalaya. Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria has been appointed as the Governor of Punjab.