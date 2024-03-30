Advertisement
President Murmu confers Bharat Ratna awards on Advani, Karpoori Thakur and three others

Mar 30, 2024
Bharat Ratna Award 2024: Former PM Chaudhary Charan Singh was awarded Bharat Ratna. In fact, President Draupadi Murmu today honored five great personalities of the country with Bharat Ratna. The name of former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh is also included in these. Chaudhary Charan Singh has been identified as a farmer leader. President Murmu handed over the Bharat Ratna of Chaudhary Charan Singh to his grandson Jayant Singh posthumously.

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Which state has highest GEN Z population in India?
Mukhtar Ansari Last Rites Update: Mukhtar Ansari laid to rest in Kalibagh Kabaristan
Mukhtar Ansari Last Rites Update: Security beefed up at Mukhtar's Ghazipur Residence amid Huge Crowd
Watch Top 100 News of the Day | 30 March 2024
Today's Astrology: Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin the great ways to avoid the effect of Rahu on your zodiac sign.

