President’s rule should be imposed in Manipur: Raghav Chadha

|Updated: Jul 25, 2023, 12:10 PM IST
Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha on July 25 demanded President’s rule in Manipur. He said, “The only demand of the opposition parties is that we want a discussion on the Manipur issue. It is sad that this issue is being discussed internationally but not in India...Manipur CM N Biren Singh should be removed and President's rule should be imposed in the state... AAP is going to raise the issue of Manipur across the country.”
