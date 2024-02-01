trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2716598
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Priest Offers Prayers at 'Vyas Ji ka Tehkhana' in Gyanvapi Mosque Following District Court Order

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 01, 2024, 04:45 PM IST
Follow Us
In compliance with a district court order, a priest conducts prayers at 'Vyas Ji ka Tehkhana' inside the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi. Visual confirmation of the event is provided by Vishnu Shankar Jain, the lawyer representing the Hindu side in the Gyanvapi case.

All Videos

Jharkhand Governor to Meet Ruling Alliance MLAs at 5:30 pm
Play Icon1:41
Jharkhand Governor to Meet Ruling Alliance MLAs at 5:30 pm
Hemant Soren Arrest News: 'Where are Basant Soren and Sita Soren?',says Nishikant Dubey
Play Icon4:45
Hemant Soren Arrest News: 'Where are Basant Soren and Sita Soren?',says Nishikant Dubey
Hemant Soren Arrest News: Will BJP form Government in Jharkhand?
Play Icon1:14
Hemant Soren Arrest News: Will BJP form Government in Jharkhand?
VIRAL VIDEO: WWE-Style Heavy Kicks and Punches Unfold at Petrol Pump Worker
Play Icon0:38
VIRAL VIDEO: WWE-Style Heavy Kicks and Punches Unfold at Petrol Pump Worker
Sales of electric vehicles increased rapidly in India
Play Icon3:23
Sales of electric vehicles increased rapidly in India

Trending Videos

Jharkhand Governor to Meet Ruling Alliance MLAs at 5:30 pm
play icon1:41
Jharkhand Governor to Meet Ruling Alliance MLAs at 5:30 pm
Hemant Soren Arrest News: 'Where are Basant Soren and Sita Soren?',says Nishikant Dubey
play icon4:45
Hemant Soren Arrest News: 'Where are Basant Soren and Sita Soren?',says Nishikant Dubey
Hemant Soren Arrest News: Will BJP form Government in Jharkhand?
play icon1:14
Hemant Soren Arrest News: Will BJP form Government in Jharkhand?
VIRAL VIDEO: WWE-Style Heavy Kicks and Punches Unfold at Petrol Pump Worker
play icon0:38
VIRAL VIDEO: WWE-Style Heavy Kicks and Punches Unfold at Petrol Pump Worker
Sales of electric vehicles increased rapidly in India
play icon3:23
Sales of electric vehicles increased rapidly in India