NewsVideos
videoDetails

Prime Minister Modi comments as he returns India, 'All the leaders were present in Sydney'

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 25, 2023, 12:06 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed public meetings from Australia to Delhi. During this, he told that all the leaders were present during the program in Sydney. Australian Prime Minister of Australia, former PM and Leader of the Opposition were also present.

All Videos

CM Dhami comments on Boycott against New Parliament Building Inauguration
5:53
CM Dhami comments on Boycott against New Parliament Building Inauguration
Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, CM Pushkar Dhami interact with students onboard Vande Bharat Express
2:7
Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, CM Pushkar Dhami interact with students onboard Vande Bharat Express
PM Modi virtually flags off Uttarakhand’s first Vande Bharat Train
1:50
PM Modi virtually flags off Uttarakhand’s first Vande Bharat Train
MI vs LSG, IPL 2023 Eliminator: Akash Madhwal claims five-fer as MI keep their hope for final alive
1:30
MI vs LSG, IPL 2023 Eliminator: Akash Madhwal claims five-fer as MI keep their hope for final alive
Inauguration of the new parliament, these 20 opposition parties boycott Program
7:31
Inauguration of the new parliament, these 20 opposition parties boycott Program

Trending Videos

5:53
CM Dhami comments on Boycott against New Parliament Building Inauguration
2:7
Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, CM Pushkar Dhami interact with students onboard Vande Bharat Express
1:50
PM Modi virtually flags off Uttarakhand’s first Vande Bharat Train
1:30
MI vs LSG, IPL 2023 Eliminator: Akash Madhwal claims five-fer as MI keep their hope for final alive
7:31
Inauguration of the new parliament, these 20 opposition parties boycott Program
pm modi return to india,pm modi returns india,pm modi return to delhi,pm modi return to delhi from australia,pm modi return to india from australia,Modi,modi back to delhi,pm back to delhi,9 Years Of PM Modi,pm modi on australia,PM Modi speech,pm modi speech today,pm modi speech after australia visit,modi speech after australia visit,modi delhi speech today,modi returns to india,modi returns to india speech,Zee News,modi returns india,Hindi News,breaking,