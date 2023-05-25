NewsVideos
Prime Minister Modi gives advice to countrymen,says,'Don't drown in slavery mentality'

May 25, 2023
PM Modi Return To India: After visiting 3 countries, PM Modi has returned to India today via Australia. A large number of BJP workers were present at the Delhi airport to welcome him. During his return, PM Modi addressed the public meeting and advised the countrymen not to get immersed in the slavery mentality.

