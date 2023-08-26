trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2653731
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Prime Minister Modi names 'Moon Lander' landing point as 'Shiv Shakti'

|Updated: Aug 26, 2023, 10:13 AM IST
PM Modi Addresses ISRO Scientisits: Prime Minister Modi got emotional while addressing the scientists at the ISRO Command Center. On this occasion, PM Modi said that I want to salute you scientists. This is not an ordinary success. This is the conch shell of India's capability in space. PM Modi said that the point where the moon lander landed will be known as Shivshakti. The resolutions of humanity are contained in Shiva. With power we get the ability to fulfill those resolutions.
Follow Us

All Videos

Fire explosion in Pantry Coach of train in Madurai, 9 dead
play icon2:0
Fire explosion in Pantry Coach of train in Madurai, 9 dead
Prime Minister Narendra Modi names point of Chandrayaan-2 footprint
play icon3:19
Prime Minister Narendra Modi names point of Chandrayaan-2 footprint
ISRO Chief S Somanath explains technical aspects to PM Modi
play icon6:29
 ISRO Chief S Somanath explains technical aspects to PM Modi
PM Modi pats back of ISRO Chief S Somnath for Chandrayaan 3 success
play icon4:5
PM Modi pats back of ISRO Chief S Somnath for Chandrayaan 3 success
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's roadshow begins in Bengaluru, Watch EXCLUSIVE Visuals
play icon9:52
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's roadshow begins in Bengaluru, Watch EXCLUSIVE Visuals

Trending Videos

Fire explosion in Pantry Coach of train in Madurai, 9 dead
play icon2:0
Fire explosion in Pantry Coach of train in Madurai, 9 dead
Prime Minister Narendra Modi names point of Chandrayaan-2 footprint
play icon3:19
Prime Minister Narendra Modi names point of Chandrayaan-2 footprint
ISRO Chief S Somanath explains technical aspects to PM Modi
play icon6:29
ISRO Chief S Somanath explains technical aspects to PM Modi
PM Modi pats back of ISRO Chief S Somnath for Chandrayaan 3 success
play icon4:5
PM Modi pats back of ISRO Chief S Somnath for Chandrayaan 3 success
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's roadshow begins in Bengaluru, Watch EXCLUSIVE Visuals
play icon9:52
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's roadshow begins in Bengaluru, Watch EXCLUSIVE Visuals
pm modi isro speech,pm modi isro,pm modi isro visit,pm modi addresses isro scientist,pm modi isro scientist,pm modi hugs isro scientist,pm modi meets isro scientist,pm modi isro scientist speech,modi isro visit,modi isro chief,modi meets isro chairman,modi meets isro chief,pm modi lands in bangalore,pm modi lands in bangaluru,Modi,modi in bengaluru today,Bengalore,bangalore isro centres,chandrayaan 3 live,chandrayaan 3 landing,ISRO,Moon Mission,Zee News,