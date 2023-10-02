trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2670003
Prime Minister Modi's address continues in Gwalior

Updated: Oct 02, 2023, 06:24 PM IST
PM Modi Reaches Gwalior: After Chittorgarh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally has reached Gwalior. While addressing in MP, Modi said that people get tired of clapping, our government has the capacity to do so much work and along with this he also targeted the Gehlot government.
