trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2713395
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Engages in Conversation with Bal Puraskar Awardees

|Updated: Jan 24, 2024, 03:00 PM IST
Follow Us
In a touching ceremony dedicated to honoring the accomplishments of young achievers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in a meaningful exchange with recipients of the esteemed Bal Puraskar awards. These awards recognize and applaud outstanding achievements by children across diverse fields, encompassing academics, sports, arts, and social service.

All Videos

CM Bhajan Lal Sharma Joins Bharat Sankalp Yatra Camp in Ratanada, Jodhpur
Play Icon0:50
CM Bhajan Lal Sharma Joins Bharat Sankalp Yatra Camp in Ratanada, Jodhpur
UP government makes big appeal to VVIP
Play Icon3:40
UP government makes big appeal to VVIP
I.N.D.I.A Alliance Party suffers major setback from TMC
Play Icon3:3
I.N.D.I.A Alliance Party suffers major setback from TMC
CM Mamata Banerjee Joins Government Distribution Programme in Bardhaman, West Bengal
Play Icon0:31
CM Mamata Banerjee Joins Government Distribution Programme in Bardhaman, West Bengal
Ayodhya's Ram Temple Timings extended, know in detail
Play Icon7:8
Ayodhya's Ram Temple Timings extended, know in detail

Trending Videos

CM Bhajan Lal Sharma Joins Bharat Sankalp Yatra Camp in Ratanada, Jodhpur
play icon0:50
CM Bhajan Lal Sharma Joins Bharat Sankalp Yatra Camp in Ratanada, Jodhpur
UP government makes big appeal to VVIP
play icon3:40
UP government makes big appeal to VVIP
I.N.D.I.A Alliance Party suffers major setback from TMC
play icon3:3
I.N.D.I.A Alliance Party suffers major setback from TMC
CM Mamata Banerjee Joins Government Distribution Programme in Bardhaman, West Bengal
play icon0:31
CM Mamata Banerjee Joins Government Distribution Programme in Bardhaman, West Bengal
Ayodhya's Ram Temple Timings extended, know in detail
play icon7:8
Ayodhya's Ram Temple Timings extended, know in detail