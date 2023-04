videoDetails

Prime Minister Narendra Modi give a gift of 11 thousand 360 crores to Telangana today

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 08, 2023, 02:32 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will give a gift of 11 thousand 360 crores to Telangana today. PM Modi flagged off Vande Bharat Express. Addressing in Telangana, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that some people are agitated.