Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Mission Rajasthan, aims to win 40 assembly seats

|Updated: May 31, 2023, 08:38 AM IST
PM Modi Rajasthan Visit: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a tour of Rajasthan today. During this, he will make election conch shell from Ajmer. On completion of 9 years of the government, BJP's Maha Sampark Abhiyan will also be started. On the other hand, behind Mission Rajasthan, the PM is trying to win 40 assembly seats. Know in detail in this report why PM Modi's visit to Rajasthan is special.

