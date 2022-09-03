NewsVideos

Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives ‘Guard of Honour’ on INS Vikrant Commissioning ceremony in Kochi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi September 02 arrived for the Commissioning ceremony of the first indigenous aircraft carrier at Cochin Shipyard Limited in Kochi, Kerala. He received the Guard of Honour during the ceremony.

|Updated: Sep 03, 2022, 12:20 AM IST
