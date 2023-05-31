NewsVideos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's important rally in Ajmer, to start public relations campaign

May 31, 2023
PM Modi is on Rajasthan tour. During this, today he is going to hold an important rally in Ajmer. With this rally, he will start the public relations campaign in Rajasthan. Know in this report which programs PM Modi will attend in Rajasthan.

