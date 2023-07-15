trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2635841
Sheikh Mohammad gives a grand welcome to PM Modi as he reaches UAE

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 15, 2023, 02:01 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has now reached the United Arab Emirates after his two-day visit to France on Saturday. He is here on a one-day visit. Meanwhile, he will meet President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed and talk on many important issues.
