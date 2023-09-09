trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2659763
Prime Minister of Netherlands Mark Rutte arrives in Delhi for G20 Summit

|Updated: Sep 09, 2023, 08:00 AM IST
Prime Minister of Netherlands Mark Rutte arrived in Delhi for G20 Summit. World leaders from different countries have started arriving in New Delhi to attend the G20 Leaders’ Summit. Security forces and the police have been deployed to prevent any untoward incident. The mega event G20 Summit is scheduled to take place on September 9 and 10 in New Delhi. The Summit will be organised at the ‘state-of-the-art’ Bharat Mandapam International Exhibition Centre in Pragati Maidan.
