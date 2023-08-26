trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2653699
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Prime Minister to reach ISRO Command Center shortly, leaves from HAL Airport

|Updated: Aug 26, 2023, 07:32 AM IST
PM Modi Lands in Bangalore: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reach ISRO Command Center shortly. Meanwhile, he has left from HAL airport in Bengaluru. PM Modi addressed the people after reaching Bengaluru. On this occasion, PM Modi gave a new slogan. PM Modi said, 'Jai Vigyan, Jai Anusandhan'.
Follow Us

All Videos

PM Modi tweets as he lands in Bengaluru
play icon9:29
PM Modi tweets as he lands in Bengaluru
PM Modi reaches HAL Airport directly from Greece, Watch EXCLUSIVE visuals
play icon4:22
 PM Modi reaches HAL Airport directly from Greece, Watch EXCLUSIVE visuals
PM Modi lands in Bangalore, to meet scientists at ISRO Command Center
play icon0:42
 PM Modi lands in Bangalore, to meet scientists at ISRO Command Center
Kasam Samvidhan ki: UCC will come, it will be amazing, Uff on UCC, silent on Halala
play icon37:2
Kasam Samvidhan ki: UCC will come, it will be amazing, Uff on UCC, silent on Halala
PM Modi Big Message On Chandrayaan-3 From Greece: PM Modi's big message on Chandrayaan-3 from Greece
play icon5:35
PM Modi Big Message On Chandrayaan-3 From Greece: PM Modi's big message on Chandrayaan-3 from Greece

Trending Videos

PM Modi tweets as he lands in Bengaluru
play icon9:29
PM Modi tweets as he lands in Bengaluru
PM Modi reaches HAL Airport directly from Greece, Watch EXCLUSIVE visuals
play icon4:22
PM Modi reaches HAL Airport directly from Greece, Watch EXCLUSIVE visuals
PM Modi lands in Bangalore, to meet scientists at ISRO Command Center
play icon0:42
PM Modi lands in Bangalore, to meet scientists at ISRO Command Center
Kasam Samvidhan ki: UCC will come, it will be amazing, Uff on UCC, silent on Halala
play icon37:2
Kasam Samvidhan ki: UCC will come, it will be amazing, Uff on UCC, silent on Halala
PM Modi Big Message On Chandrayaan-3 From Greece: PM Modi's big message on Chandrayaan-3 from Greece
play icon5:35
PM Modi Big Message On Chandrayaan-3 From Greece: PM Modi's big message on Chandrayaan-3 from Greece
pm modi lands in bangalore,pm modi leaves for isro,pm modi lands in bangaluru,pm modi in bengaluru,pm modi in bengaluru today,pm modi in bengaluru isro,Modi,modi in bengaluru today,modi in bangalore today live,modi lands in bangalore,Bengalore,bangalore isro centres,bangalore isro headquarters,bangalore isro company,pm modi isro visit,pm modi isro scientist,pm modi isro speech,Chandrayaan 3,chandrayaan 3 live,chandrayaan 3 landing,landing,ISRO,Moon Mission,