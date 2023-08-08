trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2646110
Principal arrested after student's death in Azamgarh

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 08, 2023, 08:40 AM IST
A Class 11 student from Azamgarh, she studied in the Children's Girls School. On July 31, he had jumped from the third floor. The student had died in this. The principal teacher has been arrested in this case.

