Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will not be in charge of UP, may become working president

|Updated: Jun 12, 2023, 01:44 PM IST
Big news is coming about Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will no longer be in charge of UP. Priyanka can become the working president. Know what is the current situation in this report.

