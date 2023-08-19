trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2650779
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Priyanka in front of Modi... Rahul Gandhi's return in Amethi?

|Updated: Aug 19, 2023, 11:16 AM IST
2024 Lok Sabha Election: Before the 2024 elections, the Congress party has given a big election issue. According to the Congress, Rahul Gandhi will contest the Lok Sabha elections from Amethi. So Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will contest from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh. Prime Minister Narendra Modi contests from this seat.
Follow Us

All Videos

Bengaluru Breaking: Incident at Majestic Railway Station in Bengaluru, Udyan Express train caught fire
play icon1:1
Bengaluru Breaking: Incident at Majestic Railway Station in Bengaluru, Udyan Express train caught fire
Rajasthan Mob Lynching: Three youths who came to cut wood in Alwar were thrashed by the mob, one youth died due to beating
play icon3:18
Rajasthan Mob Lynching: Three youths who came to cut wood in Alwar were thrashed by the mob, one youth died due to beating
Indian soldier on the border... Pakistan's evening has come
play icon6:1
Indian soldier on the border... Pakistan's evening has come
Flood, rain and landslide! 'Mahatma' in the hill states
play icon9:39
Flood, rain and landslide! 'Mahatma' in the hill states
Chandrayaan reached very close to the moon, the tricolor will be hoisted with the help of Sun God!
play icon4:17
Chandrayaan reached very close to the moon, the tricolor will be hoisted with the help of Sun God!

Trending Videos

Bengaluru Breaking: Incident at Majestic Railway Station in Bengaluru, Udyan Express train caught fire
play icon1:1
Bengaluru Breaking: Incident at Majestic Railway Station in Bengaluru, Udyan Express train caught fire
Rajasthan Mob Lynching: Three youths who came to cut wood in Alwar were thrashed by the mob, one youth died due to beating
play icon3:18
Rajasthan Mob Lynching: Three youths who came to cut wood in Alwar were thrashed by the mob, one youth died due to beating
Indian soldier on the border... Pakistan's evening has come
play icon6:1
Indian soldier on the border... Pakistan's evening has come
Flood, rain and landslide! 'Mahatma' in the hill states
play icon9:39
Flood, rain and landslide! 'Mahatma' in the hill states
Chandrayaan reached very close to the moon, the tricolor will be hoisted with the help of Sun God!
play icon4:17
Chandrayaan reached very close to the moon, the tricolor will be hoisted with the help of Sun God!
Lok Sabha Election 2024,2024 Lok Sabha Elections,Lok Sabha Elections 2024,2024 Lok Sabha election,Election 2024,loksabha election 2024,2024 Election,opinion poll 2024 lok sabha elections news,Lok Sabha election,2024 elections,opinion poll 2024 lok sabha election,lok sabha election 2024 opinion poll,Lok Sabha polls 2024,lok sabha election 2024 survey,lok sabha elections 2024 update,opinion poll 2024 lok sabha chunav,Lok Sabha elections,2024 Lok Sabha polls,