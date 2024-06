videoDetails

Property dealer shot dead in Patna

| Updated: Jun 23, 2024, 03:12 PM IST

Bihar Patna Shooting Case: Big news is coming from Patna, Bihar. Fearless criminals have been seen on the rampage in Patna. A property dealer has been shot after being chased. The shooting incident has been captured on CCTV. The property dealer is seen running in the CCTV. Bike riding criminals shot him.