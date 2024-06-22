Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2759671
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Protest outside Delhi Jal Board office

|Updated: Jun 22, 2024, 03:02 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
BJP Protest Against Delhi Water Crisis: Politics is getting heated over the water shortage in Delhi. BJP is protesting against the water shortage in Delhi.

All Videos

The bridge built on the canal in Siwan, Bihar collapsed
Play Icon00:57
The bridge built on the canal in Siwan, Bihar collapsed
Swiss court sentences 4 members of Hinduja family
Play Icon02:03
Swiss court sentences 4 members of Hinduja family
2 Murdered over water in Ghaziabad
Play Icon16:08
2 Murdered over water in Ghaziabad
Violence erupts in Rajasthan's Jodhpur
Play Icon12:31
Violence erupts in Rajasthan's Jodhpur
Digvijay Singh alleges BJP and RSS over NEET Controversy
Play Icon25:35
Digvijay Singh alleges BJP and RSS over NEET Controversy

Trending Videos

The bridge built on the canal in Siwan, Bihar collapsed
play icon0:57
The bridge built on the canal in Siwan, Bihar collapsed
Swiss court sentences 4 members of Hinduja family
play icon2:3
Swiss court sentences 4 members of Hinduja family
2 Murdered over water in Ghaziabad
play icon16:8
2 Murdered over water in Ghaziabad
Violence erupts in Rajasthan's Jodhpur
play icon12:31
Violence erupts in Rajasthan's Jodhpur
Digvijay Singh alleges BJP and RSS over NEET Controversy
play icon25:35
Digvijay Singh alleges BJP and RSS over NEET Controversy