Pune Porsche Accident Update: 2 Techies Killed after 17-year-old Builder’s son rams Porsche into Bike

Sonam|Updated: May 21, 2024, 04:34 PM IST
Pune Porsche Accident Update: In Pune, a 17-year-old boy who was driving a Porsche hit the bike killing Anees Awadiya and Ashwini Costa. Anish Awadiya, resident of Madhya Pradesh, was cremated today in Umaria. The condition of his family is crying and crying... especially Aneesh's mother is shedding tears remembering herself, while on the other hand, the accused who murdered two people is roaming free.

