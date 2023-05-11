NewsVideos
Punjab: Another Blast Near Golden Temple, Third In A Week

|Updated: May 11, 2023, 08:10 AM IST
Two people have also been detained after the explosion near Golden Temple in Punjab's Amritsar late last night. This is the third blast which took place in a week.

