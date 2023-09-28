trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2668196
Punjab Government issues big statement on Sukhpal Singh Khaira Arrest

|Updated: Sep 28, 2023, 12:52 PM IST
Sukhpal Khaira Arrested: Taking major action in the drugs smuggling case, Punjab Police has taken Sukhpal Khair into custody. Now the statement of Punjab Police has also come out regarding this. Punjab Police says that the police has found important evidence in the drug smuggling case.
