Punjab Police's tweet on Amritpal's arrest

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 23, 2023, 11:52 AM IST
Fugitive Amritpal Singh has surrendered. Amritpal Singh surrendered in Roda village of Moga. Punjab Police has also tweeted about the arrest.

Special conversation with former DGP of Punjab Police on arrest of Amritpal Singh
2:29
Special conversation with former DGP of Punjab Police on arrest of Amritpal Singh
Amritpal Singh Surrender: AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj praises Punjab government
0:57
Amritpal Singh Surrender: AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj praises Punjab government
Amritpal Singh Surrender: After arrest Amritpal left for Assam by special plane
4:43
Amritpal Singh Surrender: After arrest Amritpal left for Assam by special plane
Amritpal Singh: Big disclosure on arrest of Amritpal
7:21
Amritpal Singh: Big disclosure on arrest of Amritpal
Amritpal singh News: Amritpal's conspiracy with ISI for 2024 elections
6:48
Amritpal singh News: Amritpal's conspiracy with ISI for 2024 elections

