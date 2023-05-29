NewsVideos
videoDetails

Pushkar Singh Dhami held press conference on completion of nine years of Modi government

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 29, 2023, 02:36 PM IST
9 Years of Modi Govt: Pushkar Singh Dhami held a press conference on the completion of nine years of the Modi government. During this press conference, CM Dhami praised the BJP government and said that it has brought many schemes for the poor.

All Videos

Jyotish Guru Show: Know answers to all your questions from Acharya Shiromani Sachin
7:45
Jyotish Guru Show: Know answers to all your questions from Acharya Shiromani Sachin
The wait is over! Chandrayaan-3 will be launched in July 2023
1:3
The wait is over! Chandrayaan-3 will be launched in July 2023
Delhi Murder Case victim's mother puts forth appeal against Accused
2:27
Delhi Murder Case victim's mother puts forth appeal against Accused
Delhi Murder Case: Atishi Marlena raises questions on Delhi's law and order
2:31
Delhi Murder Case: Atishi Marlena raises questions on Delhi's law and order
Swati Maliwal makes big statement on Delhi Police
1:8
Swati Maliwal makes big statement on Delhi Police

Trending Videos

7:45
Jyotish Guru Show: Know answers to all your questions from Acharya Shiromani Sachin
1:3
The wait is over! Chandrayaan-3 will be launched in July 2023
2:27
Delhi Murder Case victim's mother puts forth appeal against Accused
2:31
Delhi Murder Case: Atishi Marlena raises questions on Delhi's law and order
1:8
Swati Maliwal makes big statement on Delhi Police
9 years of modi govt,cm dhami,Pushkar Singh Dhami,9 years of modi government,cm dhami press conference,9 years of modi,PM Modi,modi govt 9 years,modi government 9 years,9 Years Of PM Modi,narendra modi government 9 years,Modi government,modi govt schemes,modi govt work list,Narendra Modi,nine years of modi govt,nine years of modi,9 years of pm modi govt,9 years of pm narendra modi,narendra modi govt 9 years,9 years pm narendra modi,cm dhami pc,