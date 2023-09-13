trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2661940
Putin agreed that Modi is the BOSS!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 13, 2023, 04:54 PM IST
After G20, Russian President Vladimir Putin has praised PM Modi, Putin has praised the Make India plan, he said that India is doing a good job by increasing Made India, we should also learn from India.
