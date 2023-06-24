NewsVideos
videoDetails

Putin will give such dreadful punishment to traitors!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 24, 2023, 11:12 PM IST
Russia Wagner Rebellion: The Wagner Group fighting alongside the Russian army in Ukraine has claimed the city of Rostov. If Wagner's soldiers do not lay down their arms, the difficulties of the Russian army may increase, as it will have to fight the rebel Wagner Group among its own citizens in its own country.

All Videos

DNA: Non-Stop News: June 24, 2023 | Top News | Hindi News | Nonstop Speed News
play icon3:55
DNA: Non-Stop News: June 24, 2023 | Top News | Hindi News | Nonstop Speed News
PM Modi receives guard of honor as soon as he reaches Egypt
play icon13:56
PM Modi receives guard of honor as soon as he reaches Egypt
Wagner Group claims to 'occupy' the major city, know what happened so far
play icon6:19
Wagner Group claims to 'occupy' the major city, know what happened so far
Situation in Moscow critical due to Wagner rebellion
play icon11:30
Situation in Moscow critical due to Wagner rebellion
Another city occupied by Wagner's army
play icon5:11
Another city occupied by Wagner's army

Trending Videos

DNA: Non-Stop News: June 24, 2023 | Top News | Hindi News | Nonstop Speed News
play icon3:55
DNA: Non-Stop News: June 24, 2023 | Top News | Hindi News | Nonstop Speed News
PM Modi receives guard of honor as soon as he reaches Egypt
play icon13:56
PM Modi receives guard of honor as soon as he reaches Egypt
Wagner Group claims to 'occupy' the major city, know what happened so far
play icon6:19
Wagner Group claims to 'occupy' the major city, know what happened so far
Situation in Moscow critical due to Wagner rebellion
play icon11:30
Situation in Moscow critical due to Wagner rebellion
Another city occupied by Wagner's army
play icon5:11
Another city occupied by Wagner's army
Wagner Group,rostovna donu,private army,Russia Army,Vladimir Putin,Russia news,Putin,yevgeny prigozhin,Russia Mercenary group,Wagner,Russian city,Rostov,Russian tanks,Moscow,Who is Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin?,Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin,about Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin,head of Wagner mercenary group,Wagner mercenary group,Wagner chief,Russian military,know about Yevgeny Prigozhin,Russian oligarch,Prigozhin life and career,Yevgeny Prigozhin age,