videoDetails

'Putin will only cease the war if...': Russia announces way to Ukraine war climax

| Updated: Jan 16, 2023, 03:05 PM IST

Russia, headed by Vladimir Putin, has disclosed its endgame in relation to the special military operation in Ukraine. Vassily Nebenzia, the Russian envoy to U.N., said the Ukraine war could only end when Moscow has achieved all its invasion goals either militarily or diplomatically. Watch video to know more.