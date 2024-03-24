Advertisement
Putin will take revenge for Moscow attack

The terrorist organization Islamic State of Syria and Iraq (ISIS) has claimed responsibility for the shooting and bomb explosion at the Crocus Concert Hall in Moscow on Friday. More than 140 people have died in this terrorist attack. After the attack, 11 terrorists were arrested with Tajikistan passports. At the same time, now Putin has vowed to take revenge for the terrorist attack. Also warned Ukraine. Russia Crocus City Hall Firing, Moscow Blast News Shopping Mall, Moscow Attack News, Moscow Blast, ISIS, Moscow Concert Hall Shooting.

