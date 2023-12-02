trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2694412
Qatar 8 Indian Death Penalty Row: 'Making Efforts To 8 indians...' says Navy Chief

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 02, 2023, 06:24 PM IST
As per latest reports, Navy Chief said that we are trying our best to bring 8 Indians from Qatar. The government is making every effort to bring them. Let us inform you that 8 Indians working in a company in Oman have been sentenced to death by a Qatar court.
