Qatar-Egypt mediation led to ceasefire between Israel-Hamas!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 22, 2023, 11:28 AM IST
Israel Palestine War Update: It has been several days since the war between Hamas and Israel has begun. Now the two countries have signed a big deal. It is being told that Hamas will now release the Israeli hostages. On the other hand, Hamas has decided to release 50 Israeli hostages by releasing 10 hostages on per day basis. The reason behind Israel-Hams agreement is said to be Qatar and Qgypt
