Rahul Gandhi big attack on PM Modi Speech!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 11, 2023, 05:04 PM IST
No Confidence Motion: Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a record speech of 2 hours 13 minutes in the Lok Sabha. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi surrounded him on this point and said that yesterday PM spoke on Manipur in Parliament for 2 minutes. Manipur has been burning for months, people are dying...

