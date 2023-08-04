trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2644549
Rahul Gandhi Breaking: Hearing on Rahul Gandhi's petition begins, demand for suspension of Rahul's sentence

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 04, 2023, 01:40 PM IST
Abhishek Manu Singhvi said in the Supreme Court that there is no such case against Rahul, which is of crime against the society. Rahul is not accused of any rape or murder. The allegation against Rahul is a simple, bailable, general allegation. Even if there is a punishment, it can be only for a maximum of 2 years.

