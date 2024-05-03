Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2746370
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Rahul Gandhi files Nomination from Raebareli

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 03, 2024, 03:54 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Ahead of the third phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024, today Congress has announced candidates for Rae Bareli and Amethi seats. On one hand, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi will contest elections from Rae Bareli. On the other hand, KL Sharma will file nomination from Amethi seat. Meanwhile, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has filed nomination from Rae Bareli. Watch video.

All Videos

Dhirendra Shastri makes huge remark on Indore School
Play Icon01:31
Dhirendra Shastri makes huge remark on Indore School
Two Women Punch Each-Other In Agra School, Video Goes Viral
Play Icon01:13
Two Women Punch Each-Other In Agra School, Video Goes Viral
Baby Elephant Finding His Mother - You Can't Miss This Cutest Viral Video Ever
Play Icon00:34
Baby Elephant Finding His Mother - You Can't Miss This Cutest Viral Video Ever
Tripti Dimri And Rajkummar Rao Bring Back 90s Pre-Wedding Vibes In Viral Video
Play Icon00:52
Tripti Dimri And Rajkummar Rao Bring Back 90s Pre-Wedding Vibes In Viral Video
Viral Video: Man Dances With Horse, Carries Groom, Internet Cheers
Play Icon00:34
Viral Video: Man Dances With Horse, Carries Groom, Internet Cheers

Trending Videos

Dhirendra Shastri makes huge remark on Indore School
play icon1:31
Dhirendra Shastri makes huge remark on Indore School
Two Women Punch Each-Other In Agra School, Video Goes Viral
play icon1:13
Two Women Punch Each-Other In Agra School, Video Goes Viral
Baby Elephant Finding His Mother - You Can't Miss This Cutest Viral Video Ever
play icon0:34
Baby Elephant Finding His Mother - You Can't Miss This Cutest Viral Video Ever
Tripti Dimri And Rajkummar Rao Bring Back 90s Pre-Wedding Vibes In Viral Video
play icon0:52
Tripti Dimri And Rajkummar Rao Bring Back 90s Pre-Wedding Vibes In Viral Video
Viral Video: Man Dances With Horse, Carries Groom, Internet Cheers
play icon0:34
Viral Video: Man Dances With Horse, Carries Groom, Internet Cheers