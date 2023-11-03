trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2683596
“Rahul Gandhi Has Become Modi 2.O”: Asaduddin Owaisi's Direct Attack On Rahul | Zee News English

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 03, 2023, 02:05 PM IST
AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi took dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and said that he has become similar to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Asaduddin Owaisi said, “Their (Congress) leader Rahul Gandhi came here and said KCR took (people's) money and will return the money. He has become Modi 2.O. In 2014, PM Modi had promised to deposit Rs 15 lakh into every citizen's bank account but not even 15 paise came. He is also saying the same dialogue.”
