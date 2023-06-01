NewsVideos
videoDetails

Rahul Gandhi has taken the contract to defame the country - Keshav Prasad Maurya

|Updated: Jun 01, 2023, 07:28 PM IST
After London, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is once again in discussions. In USA, Rahul Gandhi has strongly attacked PM Modi. After which the Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Keshav Prasad Maurya said that Rahul Gandhi has taken the contract to defame the country.

All Videos

Damage caused to 4 temples of Bulandshahr... Now 'bulldozer' will run at the house of criminals
9:32
Damage caused to 4 temples of Bulandshahr... Now 'bulldozer' will run at the house of criminals
Hatred market of 'Rahul' abroad! Statement in America... a ruckus started in the country
6:50
Hatred market of 'Rahul' abroad! Statement in America... a ruckus started in the country
Badhir News: After the end of Khap Panchayat, Chaudhary Naresh Tikait will make the final announcement
6:29
Badhir News: After the end of Khap Panchayat, Chaudhary Naresh Tikait will make the final announcement
TOP 50: Baba Bageshwar said, as long as... love jihad and vandalism in temples will continue
6:22
TOP 50: Baba Bageshwar said, as long as... love jihad and vandalism in temples will continue
“Committee led by retired HC Judge will probe Manipur violence…” Home Minister Amit Shah in Imphal
8:47
“Committee led by retired HC Judge will probe Manipur violence…” Home Minister Amit Shah in Imphal

Trending Videos

9:32
Damage caused to 4 temples of Bulandshahr... Now 'bulldozer' will run at the house of criminals
6:50
Hatred market of 'Rahul' abroad! Statement in America... a ruckus started in the country
6:29
Badhir News: After the end of Khap Panchayat, Chaudhary Naresh Tikait will make the final announcement
6:22
TOP 50: Baba Bageshwar said, as long as... love jihad and vandalism in temples will continue
8:47
“Committee led by retired HC Judge will probe Manipur violence…” Home Minister Amit Shah in Imphal
rahul gandhi san francisco,rahul gandhi san francisco speech,rahul gandhi us,rahul gandhi us state department,rahul gandhi us speech,Rahul Gandhi UK Speech,rahul gandhi america speech,rahul san francisco speech,rahul vs pm modi,rahul and pm modi,fransisco speech,rahul attacks modi,rahul controversy,rahul controversial speech,Keshav Prasad Maurya,keshav prasad maurya latest news,deputy cm keshav prasad maurya,keshav prasad maurya का rahul gandhi पर तंज,